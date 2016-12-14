12/14/16 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With grandkids wanting to rub her new-grown hair, and one wanting to wear the grandma’s caps, Caryn Jorgensen is keeping her spirits up in her battle against cancer. “It has grown back as soft as baby hair,” Caryn said.

One grandchild arrived just a few days after her last treatment,, limiting the time the mom could be close to grandma due to radiation exposure limits. But, now things are closer to normal, with a three-month clearance until the next chemo checkup and another report after the office visit this past Wednesday that she didn’t have to come back for more radiation checkups for six months.

A benefit this past Sunday, with many items in for the silent auction, fed approximately 150 people and provide support from the community that bonds around those going through tough times. With tough roads and cold temperatures, the attendance was remarkable