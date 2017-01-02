2/01/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Mike Foertsch, Moore Engineering, Inc. office manager, introduced two engineering specialists from the firm to the public at an open meeting at McClusky City Hall on January 23. He presented Luke Arnold, who has 24 years of engineering experience, and Josh Feil, a newer engineer with the firm.

The purpose of the meeting was to get public input from those interested in the project of repairing and replacing water and sewer lines for the city. The plans are being designed to complement the NDDOT project along portions of Highway 200 that includes a city-long stretch within McClusky city limits.

The partial double repair and replacement of sewer and water areas of pavement will be avoided if timing is right on the completion of both projects.