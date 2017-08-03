3/08/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The stew noon meal fundraiser on February 26 was one of two main issues discussed at the February 21 monthly meeting of the McClusky Park Board.

Brenda Potts, pool manager and lead person for the raffle, set up collection times for the raffle tickets and money, checked for sales numbers and set a time and place for the drawing.

Tickets and money are to be returned to Potts no later than 3:30 p.m. on March 15, 2017. The money needs to be deposited before the bank closes that day.

The drawing for the raffle will take place at 7 p.m. at McClusky City Hall on March 16. The public is welcome to watch the drawing. It doesn’t take long, the members said, so people need to be on time.

Posters are up for the raffle and will be on the LED sign. Connie Jerome will see to the sign posting.

Stew meat was donated, as well as the labor. Thank you cards were discussed to be sent to those who donated either time or items for the events.

Lifeguard applications will be offered in March, along with applications for other park work such as lawn mowing and other labor. They need to be in to the Park Board by March 21.

Rhonda Martwick, the new clerk for the Park Board, handles tracking hours for park employees. Items such as time cards will be picked up every other Monday at the pool for those who find it handier to leave them there.