12/21/16 (Wed)



McClusky Elementary students and preschool children played Bingo starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the school’s lunchroom. Five tables were filled with children and the parents, grandparents and friends who helped little kids with Bingo cards. Jeff Martwick, with helpers Rhonda Connor and Sandy Felchle, called out the numbers.

The long tables were filled with McClusky Merchants Association’s donated prizes. The approximately 80 prizes included pop, candies, cookies potato chips, note pads and paper, pen and pencils, color chalk, crayons, Hot Wheels cars, games, popcorn, gloves, calculators, and cling window decorations.

Not only grade school students played Bingo, but high school students also joined in the fun.