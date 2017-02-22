2/22/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Patrick Butler, current CEO of Northland Community Health Center, has been with the organization since 2012. Since that time, the number of employees has risen from 32 to 80 and the number of delivery sites, which includes medical, dental and mental health, now includes Turtle Lake, McClusky, Rolla, Rolette, Minot, Bowbells, Ray and Bismarck.

The newest to open will be the one located in south Bismarck, where Noelle Riehl, now the local NCHC provider supervisor. She will be housed out of Bismarck and only work as needed in the Turtle Lake-McClusky clinics.

Butler said NCHC tries to make use of existing buildings in the town they serve. Expansion of some areas has required more than one site, such as in Minot, but Ray, Bowbells and Arrowhead strip mall in Minot have either built or renovated sites for the services.