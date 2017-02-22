2/22/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The long-researched walking trail project of the McClusky Job Development Authority and project leader Deb Rhoads heard of progress on making the effort a reality. The property owners, of which only a small portion of the needed land involves, have been identified. A meeting is scheduled to further define what will be needed for access, and official ties to the property clarified.

The area intended to be the “turn-around” or resting post is owned by Bureau of Reclamation and taken care of by Garrison Diversion. They were interested in what JDA planned for the area, said Rhoads. Without formal plans made, a general consensus noted that a Porta-Potty or other seasonal similar facility and a picnic area would be a starting point.