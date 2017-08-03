3/08/17 (Wed)



Ambulance service applies for grant

By STU MERRY

The Garrison-Max Ambulance Service hopes it qualifies for an Oil Impact Grant.

Craig Comes, co-manager at the ambulance service, told board members it’s time to look to the future.

“This might be a good time for us to maybe get a new building or to add on to this building,” he said.

Comes said quotes are being secured to either remodel and add on to the current ambulance barn and for new.

The one drawback is that the grant is reimbursable.

“It’s a grant you have to pay for first, then submit the forms,” said Dawn Lakoduk.

Comes said, “We would have to get a loan for that money.”

The service will know shortly if it is chosen. The closing date is March 21. Infrastructure grants will receive top priority versus staffing.

The board agrees the present location is ideal.

“It’s nice being close to the hospital,” Comes said.