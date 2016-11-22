11/22/16 (Tue)

‘Christmas Carol’a Dickens tradition

By STU MERRY

The curtain is set to go up on a Dickens Village Festival tradition – the Sakakawea Area Council for the Arts’ performance of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol.”

This year, another adaptation is being presented. In the festival’s 23-year history, only once has a production been repeated.

A few new faces laced with a number of local theater veterans take the Kota Theater stage this weekend, and the following two, to present SACA’s production, “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol.”

The performance puts a new twist on a classic tale. In this year’s production, the cast focuses on Tiny Tim and his friend Charlotte. The two tell the audience what really happened to the stingy Ebeneezer Scrooge to make him turn his life around.

Co-directors Sonya Diffely and Greg Korgel said they invite those attending to join Tim, Charlotte and their friends from the streets, in a funny retelling of the classic story. The production adds a lot of comedic elements, but maintains the true meaning of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, they said.