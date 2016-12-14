12/14/16 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

Addresses in Aero Park will remain as they are.

A survey and map sent last month to residents in Aero Park by Garrison city officials, asking if they would like addresses clarified proved inconclusive.

Of 12 surveys returned, six wanted addresses changed, five did not and one was of indifference.

Questions asked if homeowners’ current house number is visibly displayed, if deliveries by UPS or Fed Ex are ever delivered to other locations and if a neighbor has ever received mail not intended for them.

If a change was to be considered, a majority of property owners would have needed to concur before any action could be taken. That was not the case.

“So we leave it alone,” said Mayor Shannon Jeffers.