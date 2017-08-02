2/08/17 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

The Garrison-Max Ambulance Service is showing its generosity in a unique way.

In its regular board meeting, the service unanimously decided to donate its old ambulance to Brave the Shave to be turned into a gold children’s ambulance.

According to board president Sandy Nelson, she received a call from Tanner Olson of Bismarck that inspired her.

“He’s heads the family part of Brave the Shave out of Bismarck,” she said. “They’ve been around since 2008. He called us because he is very interested in purchasing our rig because they would turn it into sort of like the pink fire truck.”