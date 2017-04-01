1/04/17 (Wed)

Real solutions to a real problem

By ALYSSA ADAM

Does it feel like the winter months always have you in a funk? Sometimes it is just the winter blues, but in most cases it is an actual medical condition that should not be brushed off.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of seasonal depression triggered by the change in seasons, occurring primarily in winter.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, about 4 to 6 percent of U.S. residents suffer from SAD, and as many as 20 percent may have a mild form of it that starts when days get shorter and colder.