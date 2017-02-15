2/15/17 (Wed)



Local groups benefit from Giving Hearts

By STU MERRY

Givers from around the state and the country were in a generous mood last week, part of the annual Giving Hearts Day.

Two local entities, the Camp of the Cross and North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum, were among the many groups accepting donations. Both are first time participants in the campaign.

The Camp of the Cross took in more than $101,000, while the NDFM picked up $8,380.

Janis Sloka, Camp of the Cross director, said donations are still coming in, adding it’s not too late for others who would like to participate.

Sloka said camp officials were stunned by the support.

“I was hoping for us to raise $50,000, so yes, I was humbled, surprised and overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said.

While this goes a long way toward helping the camp reach it’s goal, there’s a long way to go.