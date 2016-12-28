12/28/16 (Wed)

County crews trying to keep up

By STU MERRY

It’s like adding insult to injury.

McLean County Highway Department crews were already fighting an uphill battle, keeping roads open.

With another blizzard depositing an abundant dose of snow Christmas Day and into Monday, the task didn’t get any easier.

Since late November, approximately 40 inches of snow has accumulated around the county. The average for the season is 33.

Crews are charged with taking care of more than 2,000 miles of roads in the county. That includes county roads, townships, both organized and unorganized, and subdivisions.

Fortunately, with many years of experience under their belts, Highway Superintendent Jim Gray said he has operators who do their best to stay on top of things.

“Most guys know what they have to do,” he said. ““They know where bad areas are going to be, they’ve been doing it for years. They think ahead of the game and know the bad spots to focus on first.”