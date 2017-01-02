2/01/17 (Wed)



Lt. Governor touts local formula

By STU MERRY

The formula for continued success and economic growth in Garrison is to build on strengths and enhance what is working.

That’s the advice of Brent Sanford, North Dakota Lieutenant Governor, featured speaker at the Garrison Area Improvement Association’s annual meeting.

Driving into Garrison for the Monday night meeting, Sanford said he felt comfortable.

“It made me feel at home,” he said.

Sanford compared Garrison to his hometown of Watford City. He said before the oil boom, Watford City had the same concerns, recruitment and retention.

Sanford remembered it wasn’t too long ago Watford City was dying.

“Graduates like myself had left,” he said. “It was quite a sad time from the mid-80’s to late 90’s. There were no new homes … it was rapidly going south.”

Sanford gave a history of the rapid growth of Watford City when the oil activity exploded. He told what community leaders did to meet the challenge going from a small town to becoming a major player in the health and welfare of the state with a projected population of 15,000 in the not to distant future.

Sanford praised Garrison for being aggressive, creating a comprehensive plan and implementing a can-do spirit.