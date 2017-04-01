1/04/17 (Wed)

By Alyssa Adam

Whether it is the smooth gliding skill of figure skating or the rough crack of sticks on the ice during a hockey game, many kids, of all ages and skill sets, turn out to enjoy the Crawford Skate Complex in Garrison. The best part? It doesn’t cost the kids a penny.

Garrison Parks & Recreation has created a fun and safe atmosphere for kids of all ages to enjoy completely free of charge. Ramsey Crawford, a regulator of the rink said it’s nice that everything is free for the kids.

“There aren’t too many places kids can go and do things where it is completely free,” he said.

Sandy Crawford, another regulator of the rink and Garrison Parks & Rec. maintenance supervisor said Garrison Parks & Rec. puts the expenses for the rink into its budget for the year so it can remain free for the kids.

“It’s better that way,” she said. “It is just another place kids can go to stay out of trouble, exercise and hang out with their friends.”