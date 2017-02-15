2/15/17 (Wed)



Douglas Sportsmens Club annual tournament

By ALYSSA ADAM

With the warm sun glittering off the ice, fishermen set up their equipment on Nelson Carlson Lake near Douglas, gearing up for the Douglas Sportsmens Club Annual Ice Fishing Tournament, Saturday.

Men, women and children alike spent the day hovering over holes drilled in the ice, waiting for the bite that could win the the big money.

According to Dwight Lies, club member, every penny of the entry fees for the tournament is returned to the winners.

“We had 62 adults entered and 17 youth,” he said. “We gave away $480.”

Lies said the club has been doing the event so long, he doesn’t even remember when the first tournament was.

The Douglas Sportsmens Club was established in the 1970’s and now has about 20 members, according to Lies.