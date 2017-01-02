2/01/17 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

Two local charities are stepping outside the box and taking part in Giving Hearts Day for the first time.

On Feb. 9, donors can choose from any enrolled North Dakota or Minnesota charity on the Giving Hearts website to donate. Donations are tax deductible.

Participating charities also raise matching funds from community supporters and are eligible for incentive and prize funds from the foundations. The day was first initiated in 2008 by the Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation and Alex Stern Family Foundation.

Officials with the Garrison Firefighters Museum and Camp of the Cross Ministries said they are excited to be a part of this day, both being first time participants, they said they have high hopes for the fundraiser.

Also participating in the day of giving are the North Dakota FFA Foundation and the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.