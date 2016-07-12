12/07/16 (Wed)



School officials deal with closings

By STU MERRY

In the past two weeks, area school announcements of delays or closings are commonplace.

Messages include: School will begin at our normal time tomorrow. Buses will also be running where possible using the drivers’ discretion.

School will start at 9 a.m., with no buses.

School is canceled.

Area administrators said first and foremost, the determining factor in calling school is for the safety of the children and district employees. Their collective message: Stay home, stay warm, stay safe.

Wayne Fox, superintendent at White Shield, said for him, it starts with the weather forecast.

“Usually, these storms are predicted a week or so in advance so it allows for some planning ahead of time,” he said.

Rural areas are taken into consideration.