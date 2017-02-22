2/22/17 (Wed)



Bill would require permission before hunting

By STU MERRY

Should hunters be required to ask property owners permission to access their land before hunting?

A bill passed by the North Dakota Senate earlier this month, Senate Bill 2225, would require just that.

The bill would have the effect of saying all land is posted unless otherwise noted, rather than requiring landowners to post their land.

District 8 Sen., Jordan Kannianen, Belden, who supported the measure when it came up for a vote, said the response he’s receiving is positive.

He explained: “The fundamental purpose of the bill is to strengthen private property rights. As current law stands, the burden is on the landowner to prove the trespasser knew the land was posted, while this bill would place the burden on the trespasser.”