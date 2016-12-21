12/21/16 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

Although the Fort Berthold land transfer is said to be complete, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s staff remains frustrated with the lack of details or procedures that were to accompany the transfer.

A transfer of approximately 30,000 acres of excess land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, adjacent to Lake Sakakawea, was in flux for a decade until funding was recently made available to the Corps.

A high ranking member of Hoeven’s staff said the move to complete the transfer without providing details was driven by President Barack Obama wanting to make sure it was completed on his watch.

