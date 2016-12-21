12/21/16 (Wed)

Gifts from the Heart fills holiday need

By STU MERRY

Bitterly cold temperatures Saturday didn’t deter a large number of volunteers from turning out to fill food baskets for the annual Gifts from the Heart drive.

With temps hovering around minus -20 below, Rev. Dick Hendrickson, who along with wife Sue coordinate the campaign, said they feared the number of helpers would be small.

Their fears were put to rest as at 9 a.m. about 40 volunteers poured through the doors of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison.

“On a day when we figured we’d have five, we get this many,” said Sue. “It’s amazing.”

It took only 20 minutes for the volunteers to sort dozens of bags of non-perishables donated by area residents.