1/11/17 (Wed)

Brooke Schroeder, 18, of Max died when the vehicle she was driving overturned on Interstate 94, 8 miles west of Valley City.

The accident was Sunday at 5:17 p.m. when Schroeder was on her way back to North Dakota State University, where she attended school.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Schroeder was traveling eastbound on I-94, in her 1999 Pontiac Bonneville, when the vehicle veered toward the median. The report goes on to say, the Pontiac struck and vaulted over the overpass guardrail. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the east embankment of the underpass between the eastbound and westbound overpasses. Authorities said Schroeder’s Pontiac came to rest wedged under the eastbound overpass bridge deck. Weather conditions at the time were of blowing snow.

Schroeder was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.