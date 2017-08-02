2/08/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

It doesn’t sound like much, but over time, those drips add up. Some Garrison residents who headed south for the winter, thinking they had their water turned off, could be in for a big surprise when they get home – a pretty hefty water bill, let alone a repair bill for damages to their home or property.

At their regular monthly meeting Monday, city officials heard a number of water leaks are being discovered on properties that are vacated for the winter.

“This leads to excessive water usage and loss until detected,” said Maintenance Supervisor Alan Beyreis.

Due to the snowpack, meter reading was estimated in December, with limited reading in January.

Beyreis told the council high water usage would not be detected if meter reading is inaccessible or if a meter freezes.

“Be alert out there,” he said.