1/25/17 (Wed)

Oil activity returns

By STU MERRY

Four new oil production wells were completed in December in McLean County. Two more could be finished in the near future.

McLean County commissioners reviewed a report from the State Industrial Commission. The new output averages more than 1,400 barrels of product daily. The news raised the eyebrows of the board.

“I thought that was interesting news,” Auditor Korgel told the commission.

With income from oil and gas reimbursements at a trickle since the downturn in activity the report made commissioners smile.

