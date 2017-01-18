1/18/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

With a break in snow events McLean County crews are using their time to catch up on roadwork. Crews are focusing on widening roads around the county.

Jim Grey, county highway superintendent, updated commissioners how work is progressing, Tuesday.

“Hopefully, this week we’ll get some stuff pushed back,” he said. “We have the dozers going, the blowers going, blowers, we’ll keep them going. We’ll be hitting it hard.”

To speed the effort a tractor was rented from Northern Plains Equipment and a large blower attached.

“We’ll see how that goes,” he said.

Grey said he’s given the crew the OK to start earlier in the day with the hope of getting ahead of the game.

“We’ll do what we have to do to get this snow pushed back,” he said.

Commissioner Steve Lee said there’s no shortage of work.

“There’s plenty to do out there,” he said.