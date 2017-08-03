3/08/17 (Wed)



Employees named in process

By ALYSSA ADAM

The wait is over and all but three employees of the Max School were put at ease when names were read for the Reduction in Force process at a special meeting of the Max School Board last Thursday.

The board voted to move forward with the RIF process with the full-time positions of Maria Olson in the Math Department and Alison Hendrickson in the Special Education Department. Peggy Bingham was named in the Pre-K Department for only .4 of her contract.

Bingham was the only educator in the Pre-K department and came forward after the department was named and signed a waiver to accept the partial contract in lieu of the hearing.