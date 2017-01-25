1/25/17 (Wed)

Staffing addressed at Max school

By ALYSSA ADAM

Although beginning the Reduction In Force process doesn’t mean anyone will lose their job, yet, employees of the Max School can’t help but feel some apprehension.

Due to uncertainty of funds and enrollment numbers being down, the Max School Board gave Superintendent Pat Windish the authorization to investigate a RIF of up to three positions within the school.

Last year, school officials looked at a RIF in the math department, however, both positions were kept in their full capacities.

“This doesn’t mean you are getting rid of anybody, last year we went ahead and kept everyone status quo but we knew we needed to re-visit it this year,” Windish said. “I suggested maybe this being yearly. It doesn’t mean you are getting rid of anyone but you can make sure you are staffed properly.”