11/30/16 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

The first snow storm of the season came in with a bang, forcing the appearance of snow shovels, snow blowers and snow plows.

As of noon Tuesday, 11 inches of snow fell in the immediate Garrison area. At Max, official weather observer Randy Wagner estimates from 10-12 inches is on the ground. More snow is expected. The total snowfall for all of last season in the area was only 14.7.

With weekend temps reaching 50 Saturday, and daytime temperatures hovering just below the freezing mark, the snow is extremely heavy. At Garrison, .87 inches of moisture was recorded, while at Max the amount was .75.

Tuesday morning, Wagner said it was continuing to snow like the Dickens.