11/22/16 (Tue)

By STU MERRY

The Garrison-Max Ambulance Service is funded, in part, through the levying of mills on taxpayers in the district’s service area in McLean County.

As things stand now, even though the service area stretches into Ward County there is no compensation for any “run” or call. Board members would like that changed.

“So many times we are going into Ward County … those people pay taxes to Ward County and we’re giving them our service,” said Board President Sandy Nelson.

At its meeting last week, the board discussed what could be done.

According to information in a letter from McLean County Auditor Les Korgel, Ward County Auditor Devra Smestad said no ambulance district exists in Ward County for the area served by Garrison-Max.

“An ambulance district cannot be set up or expanded without a petition and election approving the expansion,” Korgel wrote.

Korgel provided ambulance service managers Craig Comes and Amanda Melby with copies of the N.D. Century Code explaining the process.