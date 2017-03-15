3/15/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

Many math students around the country celebrated March 14 in a big way, Tuesday. The day. called Pi Day, is celebrated around the world. The Greek letter Pi, or π, has been calculated to more than one trillion digits, or … never ending. Pi’s infinite nature makes it a fun challenge to memorize, and to computationally calculate more and more digits.

At Garrison High School, students in Liz Schieler’s class celebrated the day, creating a multi-colored chain. The chain was strung throughout the hallways at the high school. Each link represents a different digit of Pi.

“We create the pi chain to help students visually understand what an irrational number is as they can now see that there is no pattern whatsoever and that it never ends,” she said.