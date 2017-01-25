1/25/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

For a few pieces of silver, you, too, could be a booster of athletics, athletes and opportunities in the sports program of the Trojans and Cougar athletics.

The cost of TL-M-M dues is minimal, with individuals at $15, couples at $25 and businesses at $50. There are no boundary issues, anyone, from any area of the state, or even ‘outside’ can be a member and participate in their own way to help local athletes in team camps and the costs for equipment and other materials.

Since 2012, the Sports Boosters have given $11,000 toward team camps and $2,000 towards individuals to attend the camps. They have provided new football and softball scorecards as well.