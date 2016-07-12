12/07/16 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER information courtesy Darrell Belisle

The evening of November 21, the Turtle Lake Wildlife Club held its annual Deer Hunters Social and Buck Contest.

This year, 25 hunters were entered in the contest, which awards a cash prize to both the largest gross measurement and to the largest net measurement.

Of the 25 entries, four entrants with their deer antlers were present and measured.

Only whitetail deer antlers are accepted and must be harvested during the 16 and one-half day ‘Any Weapon’ season.

A hunter must be entered in the contest before the opening bell of the season.

On average, the contest usually has in the area of 40 entries.