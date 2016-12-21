12/21/16 (Wed)



By SANDY BLANES

With 2016 coming to an end, the City of Turtle Lake commissioners’ meeting carried out a few annual duties and approved of the American Legion Hall as the designated voting place. Designation of Bank of Turtle Lake and Dakota West Credit Union as the official depositories of city funds was also on the agenda and approved, continuing as in past years.

The city library received an increase to $3,000 for a credit limit and the library will continue improving the space on the east end of city hall building.

City plows have been busy and as always, top priority is the emergency area at Turtle Lake Memorial Hospital and the fire hall.