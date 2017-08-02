2/08/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

A fire was reported to McLean County Law Enforcement through a 911 call early Tuesday, with the location north and east of Turtle Lake.

Robin Youren, a 50-year-old female, reported she was able to escape unharmed but a man was still inside the house.

She and Jason P. Sweet, the other occupant of the home, had lived in the house just a few months. Sweet died in the fire in a reported attempt to rescue the family’s pets, including three cats and two dogs.