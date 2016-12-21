12/21/16 (Wed)

By SANDY BLANES

“Oh the weather outside is frightful,” the song says, but it was warm and cozy in the Trinity Lutheran Church for the annual cookie walk fundraiser. It was the consensus that no one wants to “Let it snow,” as the song lyrics continue, but the wind and the cold kept a larger crowd from coming out this year.

Shoppers took their pick of sweets on the many tables full of delicacies from Norwegian treats such as krumkake, fattigmann, rosettes and other local ethnic specialties to red and green popcorn balls. Many varieties of fudge in color, shape, size, with nuts or without, and filled chocolates were tastefully arranged.

