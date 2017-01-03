3/01/17 (Wed)

On Tuesday, February 14, the TL-M Parent and Community Involvement Committee hosted the Family Math Night! The committee members are TL-M teachers, Darcy Christensen, Karli Mann, Charity Ost, Pamela Anderson, and Anita Laib.

Students and their parents made their way to several stations where they played math games, games that they can easily play at home with their child. There were guessing jars full of Valentine treats, the winners were Iyla Kraft, Aiden Hanson, and Darla Grabinger!