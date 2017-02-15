2/15/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Since 1952, the familiar front of Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Turtle Lake has welcomed patients, visitors, staff and medical personnel. Through minor repairs, the well-used doors have served the community well and many people have passed through the doors to receive medical care.

This year, the front of the building will receive a facelift, with safety and accessibility the main focuses of the planned project. The Minot firm of Anderson, Wade, and Witty, PC, is the architects and planners for the proposed project.

Bid letting will be in early March, with bid deadline and opening for early April. A May start date is planned, according to Hospital Association Vice-president Joel Johnson.

Johnson, along with Garrison-Turtle Lake Hospital Administrator Todd Graeber and CMH Assistant Administrator Kathy Hanson met and offered information on the project on Wednesday, February 8.

CMH has a