1/04/17 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

With a smile, handshake and a cooperative effort, Don Coy passed on his Western Lighting Technology, Inc. business to Brad and Michelle Witty of Washburn on January 1, 2016.

On January 19, the school held a benefit raffle for Amy Klain with the TL-M gym filled with orange to show Amy support in her fight against AML Leukemia.

New owner Stacie Adams has been working up a storm remodeling since she bought the florist shop, J. Arthur’s Flowers and Gifts, at the beginning of the year. Former owner and father of Stacie, Jim Anderson, said he’s staying around to continue working with the nursery, something about which he has always been passionate.

Mariah Sellon, Tatum Fylling and Trista Crimmins were placed on the 2016 District 10 All District Team of the girls basketball.

