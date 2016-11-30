11/30/16 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Santa is coming to Turtle Lake on Monday, December 5.

Most events run all afternoon and into early evening except one.

The Turtle Lake Post Office will have its annual pack-n-ship day from early morning starting at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They promise to “Help you with all your shipping needs,” as they invite everyone to sample goodies, cider and coffee.

Bev’s Café will offer freshly made favorite goodies from 3 to 7 p.m., taking good care of lunch as well as nicely spoiling supper for many, with no complaints.

Bank of Turtle Lake has two types of treats: one for the kids and one for everyone’s ears. Frosty the Snowman will hand out treats and Sue Schlafmann will play the piano, both from 3:30 to 6 p.m.