11/22/16 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

Information courtesy Clyde Nelson.

Turtle Lake Legionnaire Clyde Nelson presented the Summer Recreation report for 2016 at the Veteran’s Day program on November 11.

Nelson read the report from Lesley Jacobs, which revealed the following.

Jacobs reported, “The program for 2016.was a great success because of the effort put forth by our coaching staff. This staff included Megan Sparrow, Sophie Sparrow, Melaree Sondrol, Hunter Jacobs, and Trapper Jacobs. “

“I would also like to thank our bus drivers Delly Lindteigen and Palmer Schmidt.

“We had 24 children that participated in T-Ball, 16 children played Pee Wee and Little League baseball, and 12 girls participated in softball.