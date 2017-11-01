1/11/17 (Wed)

The annual meeting of the McLean Sheridan Water District (MSWD) took place at Bev’s Cafe in Turtle Lake on June 24 with a large representation of the District staff, board and water users in the district. Marshall Maxwell was reelected to the board.

Four new members, all men, were elected to the at large school board positions in June. They attended their first board meeting on July 25, where they received paperwork and instructions for beginning their years of services. The men are Jeff Hanson, Gerard Goven and Josh Ruffo, Turtle Lake, and Brent Christensen, Mercer.

City of Mercer representatives called a public meeting on August 23 to put an end to the rumors and misinformation that has obstructed efforts to get the water system in Mercer into a secure situation.

Troy Presser was elected to Basin Electric Power Cooperative (BEPC).

Donald Goven and Cassidy Schaefer were crowned King and Queen of 2016 Homecoming of TL-MHS.

