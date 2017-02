2/15/17 (Wed)

Eight students represented TL-M in the Junior High McLean County MathCounts Competition in Washburn on February 8. Team I included eighth grade students Kaia Anderson, Gunner Jacobs, Ashlee Ketterling and Tommy Ravnaas.

Team II seventh grade students Julius Anderson, Amy Klain and Rhea Laib participated along with teammate eighth grade student Coltyn O’Shea.

The TL-M Team Coach is Mrs. Diane Cullum.