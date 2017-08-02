2/08/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Dr. Karla (Grabinger) Sathre loved animals and working with them all her life. As a veterinarian and graduate of NDSU and Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Science, she worked in a small animal clinic in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Her dream, and one into which she devoted many hours in fundraising and personal effort, was to establish a no-kill shelter in her area. Her work record described in the award description stated she spends more than 30 hours a week to ensure the health and safety of both animals and the volunteers who work with the animals.