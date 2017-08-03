3/08/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The Turtle Lake-Mercer School board members approved a motion to offer a teaching contract for vocational agriculture education at their February 20 meeting. The contract will be offered to Bryce Lynn, with a start date of July 1.

Tuition reimbursements were approved for Michelle Anderson and Hunter Wilson.

A first reading for four policy areas was approved. The areas were non-discrimination and anti-harassment; accessibility, school board ethics regulation, and board member internet and social media use.

Summer school programs were approved with the following instructors: Drivers Education, Diane Cullum; Special Education-Extended School Year, Kara Smalls; and Title I Summer School, Jason Vasbinder.

The use of facilities was approved for next October for the Hospital Auxiliary supper.

Superintendent evaluations are due March 15.