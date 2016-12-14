12/14/16 (Wed)

By SANDY BLANES

Icy sidewalks and streets with wind picking up, sending the temperature downward, did not deter the shoppers leaving the American Legion hall. Satisfied with the gifts, supplied by Turtle Lake community businesses and members, bought, wrapped and ready to go under the tree, the families took off in all directions. It was Santa Night and time to sample the cookies, ciders, hot and cold drinks, take pictures and sign up for drawings.

Toasty enough to warm up inside Bank of Turtle Lake but not hot enough to melt Frosty the Snowman, callers sipped warm drinks and had their pick of candy and cookies. Children took pictures with Frosty while waving their candy canes to the merry Christmas music of Sue Schlafmann. There was room enough to sing and dance to the lively music or just hang around for a free concert. Then out into the cold again.

For the next stop, heading in any direction or down the street to Northland Community Health Center, kids were eating the cookies they decorated along with hot chocolate. When it was all over, there were still some cookies and frosting but Rachel Hanson had time to decorate with stockings she personalized for everyone in the building. She mentioned that there are more boots than last year, a sign of growth in the community and good health care.



