11/30/16 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Saturday, November 26, was Small Business Saturday, an effort of the Small Business Administration. It is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

In Turtle Lake, three businesses advertised their interest in taking part in the popular movement to build and support local customer and business relationships. It was also a good day to take advantage of the special sales they had for that day.