1/25/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Snow removal, fun events and sports highlighted the January Turtle Lake-Mercer School board meeting on January 16.

With the activity co-op meeting at Underwood coming up on Wednesday, January 18, the sports were largely limited to immediate few issues.

Discussion on snow removal included a fair rate per hour, which the consensus agreed was about $30 per hour. Schwalk’s had submitted a bill for $3,000, which was for two machines for approximately 50 hours. No breakdown was presented on a bill for the meeting.

The building and grounds committee also noted that Kyle Wardner was available for snow removal and has a blade on a loader bucket and backhoe.

Legend Air looked at the air system for better ventilation in the gym and fixed the heater in Sundquist’s room. They offered a suggestion that instead of six rooms hooked into the system together, each room have individual control over the heat. The committee was to get a quote and submit the quote to Superintendent Shane Sagert.