3/15/17 (Wed)

The North Dakota Association of County Superintendents (NDACS), in conjunction with the North Dakota Newspaper Association and the North Dakota Masonic Foundation, will host the State Spelling Bee Competition in Bismarck on March 20, 2017, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, 800 South 3rd Street, Bismarck.

A maximum of two student winners from each county around the state will arrive in Bismarck on Monday, March 20th to participate in the one-day event.

Representing for McLean County are Ashlee Ketterling of Turtle Lake and Tanner Earsley of Wilton.