12/14/16 (Wed)

By Sandy Blanes

Wrappers at their posts, volunteers wearing red Santa hats ready to work the registers (tablets with pencils), and more volunteers guarding the doors and giving away many shopping bag, were just a few of the grownups waiting for shoppers last Monday. A table full of refreshments and bars and many helpers wearing blue t-shirts from Thrivent sponsors also waited inside the American Legion Hall of Post # 133.

Outside the snowy, icy streets and sidewalks slowed traffic to a crawl. An undecorated tree on the table in the far corner has a sign that says, “Do you know a family who needs a tree? Call Kristi, Kennedy, Linda or Audrey.”