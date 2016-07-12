12/07/16 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, information and photos courtesy Trista Rust

Turtle Lake Baptist Church is working on a multi-step makeover. According to Trista Rust, they started the project this fall, beginning with facelifts to each Sunday School/WOW (Worship on Wednesday) room.

They wanted to give the church a new, fresh look that would be inviting to those who attend. Rust said, “Each room has its own theme. The themes ended up fruits of the spirit, jungle room, ocean room, sunshine room, space room, and super hero room.

“WOW is a very important ministry to the church, a non-denomination program that meets Wednesday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. Any child age three to sixth grade is welcome to attend.

“For WOW, each night we do Bible studies, small group studies and the kids favorite: game time.